today at 6:45 AM
Published 7:03 AM

California suspect found dead following police chase

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A pursuit suspect was found dead from a gunshot wound following a brief chase in East Hollywood Saturday, leaving investigators with more questions than answers.

The pursuit is said to have started at around 3:30am, on the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway south of Cesar Chavez Avenue, when California Highway Patrol officers saw a black Infiniti drive by them at high speeds.

The officers engaged in pursuit, which only lasted for several minutes before the suspect exited the freeway onto Melrose Avenue.

"The pursuit traversed several city streets and our officers briefly lost sight of the Infiniti," CHP said. "At approximately 3:32am, they discovered the Infiniti had collided with several parked vehicles on Melrose Avenue, west of Commonwealth Avenue."

As officers arrived to the scene of the crash, they saw one person running from the car. He was taken into custody without further incident and identified as 20-year-old Lynwood resident Angel Anthony Aguiniga.

Officers also discovered that the driver of the vehicle, now identified as 20-year-old Los Angeles resident Roberto Iglesias III, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head with a gun in his lap.

Investigators are working to determine who fired the gun and the circumstances leading up to the driver's death.

