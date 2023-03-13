List of 2023 Oscar winners

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert , “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Film editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis , “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan , “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh , “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best picture : “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

