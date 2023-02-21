San Diego Fire-Rescue Department rescues man who fell 50 ft over the ledge

TORREY PINES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A rescue team airlifted a man to the UC-San Diego Medical Center after he reportedly fell more than 50 feet down a cliff at Torrey Pines.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and lifeguards responded around 2:00pm Monday near Blackgold and La Jolla Farms Roads; their rigs were ready to rescue a man who fell off a cliff, SDFD reports indicated.

A rescue helicopter, launched from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, assisted first responders on the ground with the rescue.

From there, the man had to be immobilized and lowered from the cliffs by ropes to a San Diego Fire Rescue helicopter.

So far, there is no other information about the severity of the man's injuries, but we'll keep you updated as the story progresses.