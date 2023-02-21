Skip to Content
today at 6:14 AM
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department rescues man who fell 50 ft over the ledge

TORREY PINES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A rescue team airlifted a man to the UC-San Diego Medical Center after he reportedly fell more than 50 feet down a cliff at Torrey Pines.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and lifeguards responded around 2:00pm Monday near Blackgold and La Jolla Farms Roads; their rigs were ready to rescue a man who fell off a cliff, SDFD reports indicated.

A rescue helicopter, launched from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, assisted first responders on the ground with the rescue.

From there, the man had to be immobilized and lowered from the cliffs by ropes to a San Diego Fire Rescue helicopter.

So far, there is no other information about the severity of the man's injuries, but we'll keep you updated as the story progresses.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

