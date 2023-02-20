Meta to launch new verification subscription service

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Meta is rolling out a new paid verification subscription service.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the service, called Meta Verified, in an Instagram update Sunday.

The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook will be priced starting at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple and Android operating systems.

This will allow users to get a blue verification badge.

Zuckerberg said the service will be introduced in Australia and New Zealand this week, with more countries will follow.

A Meta spokesperson added that there are impersonation protections in place with Meta Verified subscriptions.

In order to qualify, users must be at least 18-years-old, meet minimum account activity requirements and submit a government I.D. that matches their profile name and photo.

Subscriptions will also include "proactive monitoring" for account impersonation, according to the spokesperson.

Meta Verified is similar to twitter's revamped service called Twitter Blue, which also grants users a verification badge if they pay a monthly fee.