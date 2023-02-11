Skip to Content
today at 10:47 AM
Four people lead authorities in high speed pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least four people are in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous, high speed pursuit through California's Orange and L.A. counties Friday night.

This all stemmed from a interrupted home burglary in Buena Park.

Police said just after 7:15 pm the homeowners arrived at their residence to a burglary in-progress.

The suspects attempted and failed to steal one of the homeowner's vehicles before carjacking a Lyft driver and fleeing the area.

The suspects, at times getting well over 100 miles-per-hour, traveled through cities including Inglewood, Hawthorne, South L.A. and Lynwood.

At one point, it is believed the suspects switched cars after they hid under a freeway bridge.

The chase finally came to an end in the south gate area when the suspects fled from the vehicle.

Authorities then took at least four people into custody.

