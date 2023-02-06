Skip to Content
today at 7:02 AM
Winter storm causes treacherous travel conditions

FOREBAY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A winter storm made its way through parts of California on Sunday causing treacherous travel conditions.

Snow blanketed the Sierra Roads on Sunday, creating tricky conditions on Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Heavy snow showers continued throughout the afternoon, dumping an additional 6-10 inches in some areas.

Clearer skies will take place this morning, with some valley fog possible.

The rest of the week will also be dry with highs mainly in the 60s.

