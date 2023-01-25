Skip to Content
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:38 AM

Community members hold vigil to honor the Half Moon Bay shooting victims

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Members of the community held a vigil Tuesday for the victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting.

The prayer service took place at Coastside Lutheran Church.

They then sang hymns and prayed for healing for the injured and for peace.

Earlier this week, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao is accused of shooting seven people on two farms in Half Moon Bay.

The incident in the small coastal community in the San Francisco Bay Area is one of three deadly mass shooting in the state in just over 40 hours.

