Shootout at Oakland gas station kills 1, wounds 8 people

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP, KYMA/KECY) - A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others. This is the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said.

Officers responded to the scene on MacArthur Boulevard just after 6:00pm. They also learned there had been a shooting between several people.

The officers found shell casings at the Valero gas station, but no victims. However, dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

One person died at a hospital while the others are in stable condition, police said.

Police made no arrests and immediately did not release other details.

There were at least 19 shots fired. This is according to a photo of the shell casings that appeared in the East Bay Times.

The shootout took place a few hours after a gunman killed seven people at two locations on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay. Officers arrested a suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao; they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Half Moon Bay is 24 miles southwest of Oakland and about 30 miles south of San Francisco.