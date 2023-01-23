Powerball jackpot estimates to half-a-billion dollars

Skip to Content
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Following the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the jackpot is growing once again.

According to California Lottery, the Powerball jackpot is now at $502 million just in time for Monday's draw.

Meanwhile in Maine, a ticketholder won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot just ten days ago.

Overall, here are some details regarding the jackpot:

  • If a single ticketholder wins the jackpot, then they win the cash value of $271.1 million. However, should there be multiple ticketholders, the jackpot would split.
  • California Lottery has raised approximately $34.4 million and will go to the California public education system.
  • The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was back in Kansas when the ticketholder won a $92.9 million on November 19, 2022.

By and large, the deadline to buy Powerball tickets for Monday's drawing is 7:00pm; the drawing will occur at 7:59pm Pacific time.

