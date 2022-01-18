Man found dead in submerged golf cart in California

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — An employee at a Southern California golf course has been found dead in a caged golf cart which submerged in a canal.

Divers pulled the man from the cart Monday afternoon from the canal on the grounds of the Terra Lago course in Indio.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indio police tell SFGATE that the victim was an employee of the golf course and had an accident which left the golf cart on its side in the canal.

The precise cause of his death is under investigation.