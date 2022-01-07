California Democrats revive universal health care bill

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - What could be the nation’s first universal health care system found new life on Thursday after California Democrats proposed steep tax hikes to pay for it.

This new step is prompting strong opposition from insurers, doctors and Republicans at the start of an election year.

Progressives in California’s Democratic-dominated state Legislature have long called for a universal health care system to replace the one that mostly relies on private insurance companies, but their plans have often stalled over questions about how to pay for it in a state with nearly 40 million residents.

The plan includes a series of tax hikes on wealthier people, ending with a larger income tax.

Still, at least two-thirds of the state Legislature would have to approve the tax increases and then voters would have to ok them in a statewide referendum, possibly this November.

The bill that would create the universal health care system faces a tight deadline. It must pass the state assembly by January 31 to have a chance at passing this year.