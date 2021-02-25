California COVID death toll tops 50,000

California News

Casualty count climbed by 10,000+ in less than a month

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of lives lost to coronavirus in California has now surpassed 50,000.

The state passed that tragic milestone Wednesday after Los Angeles County updated its backlogged records. The audit added nearly a thousand new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 50,890.

The state hit the 40,000 mark on January 30. Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have begun to taper off, but California has still seen nearly 9,000 new deaths from the virus since the beginning of February, excluding the newly assigned fatalities.