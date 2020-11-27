Blackouts continue in Southern California

California News

Power cut to 16,000 as winds create high fire danger

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of homes and businesses remain in the dark as strong Santa Ana winds blow dangerous conditions across Southern California.

Southern California Edison started shutting off the power on Thanksgiving day to prevent electrical lines from sparking wildfires. It's considering pulling the plug on another 96,000 customers.

San Diego Gas & Electric has told about 2,700 customers to prepare for a shutoff.

Winds topped 80 miles an hour Thursday. They'e expected to die down Friday, but could pick up again over the weekend.

SoCal Edison emphasizes it makes decisions about shutoffs based on actual weather conditions on the ground, not on forecasts.