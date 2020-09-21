Bobcat Fire continues to threaten homes in L.A. County

California News

Blaze blackens 100,000+ acres

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Los Angeles County residents continue to flee in the face of flames.

The Bobcat Fire still threatens thousands of homes. Evacuation orders remain in place for those living in the county's foothill and desert communities.

The fire broke out on September 6. It has doubled in size over the past week.

The blaze has blacked more than 100,000 acres of land. That's about 165 square miles. It's just 15% contained. Some 1,600 firefighters are battling the blaze.

One problem facing crews - the flames are burning in areas not hit by wildfires in decades. Plentiful timber and foliage are providing plentiful fuel for the blaze.

Fire ripped through a nature center that usually attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year. Staff got animals moved before the flames hit. No one got hurt.