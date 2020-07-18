Most students in California will not return to in-person classes this fall

California News

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Strict new requirements from Gavin Newsom mean that most students in California will not return to in-person classes.

California's Governor announced Friday that schools would only reopen when the counties they are in drop off the state's coronavirus monitoring list for 14 days straight.

"The one thing we have the power to do to get our kids back in to school, is look at this list again, Wear a mask, physically distance, wash your hands.", said Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California.

Parents, students, and teachers are frustrated about classes remaining online for the rest of the school year.

When teachers and students return to school there will be daily temperature checks, new cleaning protocols, and accesible hand washing stations to ensure their safety.

The Governor is still encouraging people to socially distance so that schools can return to in-person learning soon.