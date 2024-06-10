Closing arguments in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial begins

WILMINGTON, Del. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Closing arguments have begun in Hunter Biden's trial on gun charges.

President Biden's son faces three charges tied to the possession of a gun while using narcotics and has pleaded not guilty.

The defense rested its case without Hunter Biden taking the stand in his own defense.

Closing arguments began when the court returned from lunch, with the prosecution going first.

The jury will start deliberating after both sides finish their arguments.

If convicted, the president's son could face up to 25 years in jail, but experts say that it very unlikely since he would be considered a first-time offender.

President Biden has said he will not pardon his son if he is convicted.