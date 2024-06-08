Fortuna Foothills experiences power outage

UPDATE (9:41 AM): Power has been restored in the Fortuna Foothills area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) has reported an outage in the Fortuna Foothills area Saturday morning.

According to APS' outage map, the areas affected in the Foothills are Frontage Rd. to Avenue 13E and Avenida Compadres to New Sun Avenue.

APS says the outage happened at around 6:10am, and 1,287 customers have been affected by the outage. They also said they are currently investigating the outage and will provide an update soon.

APS says the estimated restoration time is 9:15am, and KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.