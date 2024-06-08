Skip to Content
Breaking News

Fortuna Foothills experiences power outage

Arizona Public Service
By ,
today at 7:39 AM
Published 7:49 AM

UPDATE (9:41 AM): Power has been restored in the Fortuna Foothills area.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) has reported an outage in the Fortuna Foothills area Saturday morning.

According to APS' outage map, the areas affected in the Foothills are Frontage Rd. to Avenue 13E and Avenida Compadres to New Sun Avenue.

APS says the outage happened at around 6:10am, and 1,287 customers have been affected by the outage. They also said they are currently investigating the outage and will provide an update soon.

APS says the estimated restoration time is 9:15am, and KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content