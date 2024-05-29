Gabby Douglas ends Paris Olympics run

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas has ended her bid for the Paris Olympic team.

A representative for the 28-year-old gymnast confirmed to NBC News that Douglas has also withdrawn from this weekend's U.S. championships, citing an ankle injury she sustained during training this week.

Douglas was scheduled to compete on three of the four events at the championships in Fort Worth, Texas after failing to qualify as an all-around competitor.

The winners will go on to compete at the Olympic trials in June.

Douglas' withdrawal comes after she pulled out in the first rotation at the the core hydration classic in Hartford, Connecticut this month after struggling on the uneven bars.

She told ESPN that she intends to continue training in preparation for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Gabby douglas became the first Black gymnast to win the olympic all-around gold medal.

At the London games in 2012, and at the 2016 Olympics, she helped the U.S. women to their second consecutive win in the team event, garnering her a third Olympic gold medal.