NTSB releases report of the cause behind the shipping container crashing into Baltimore bridge

today at 2:20 PM
BALTIMORE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a report surrounding the cause behind why a shipping container crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, sending it tumbling into Baltimore Harbor and killing six construction workers.

According to the report, the Dali lost power twice as it was leaving the Port of Baltimore, triggered by the unexpected tripping of critical electrical breakers, preventing the local pilots from being able to control the massive vessel, and ultimately, leading to the crash.

There wasn't enough time for the ship to drop anchor, or for tugboats to get to the vessel to avoid disaster.

The NTSB report, which comes 49 days after the accident, also reveals that the Dali had suffered a blackout, triggered by a crew member mistake, 10 hours before the collision during in-port maintenance.

The connection between the earlier blackout and the one that preceded the deadly accident remains under investigation as well as other factors including the power distribution system, which includes the breakers.

The report also rules out any problem with the ship's fuel and shows that the crew members of the ship tested negative for drug and alcohol use.

A final NTSB report could take investigators up to two years to submit.

