Brown University reaches agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Brown University has reached an agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters on campus.
The tents are coming down and the Main Green is being cleaned up by the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. It's part of its agreement with brown university made Tuesday afternoon.
Lots of cheering and celebrating as Brown University and Gaza Solidarity Encampment reached an agreement a little after 1:00pm Eastern.
The Brown Divest Coalition will get a vote on divestment from Israeli occupation and students who participated in the encampment will not receive any conduct violations, but will remain on probation. But, they must clean and vacate the Main Green, a spot they have occupied for seven days.
Gaza Solidarity Encampment spokesperson Arman Deendar describes it as a win.
"We were celebrating a win the divestment movement on campus. We negotiated for a vote on divestment from Israeli occupation to be brought to the October meeting of the corporation which is the first time in 19 years that a university will be voting on the issue of divestment so it's a really big win on campus."Arman Deendar, Gaza Solidarity Encampment Spokesperson