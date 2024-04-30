Brown University reaches agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Brown University has reached an agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters on campus.

The tents are coming down and the Main Green is being cleaned up by the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. It's part of its agreement with brown university made Tuesday afternoon.

Lots of cheering and celebrating as Brown University and Gaza Solidarity Encampment reached an agreement a little after 1:00pm Eastern.

The Brown Divest Coalition will get a vote on divestment from Israeli occupation and students who participated in the encampment will not receive any conduct violations, but will remain on probation. But, they must clean and vacate the Main Green, a spot they have occupied for seven days.

Gaza Solidarity Encampment spokesperson Arman Deendar describes it as a win.