Skip to Content
Breaking News

YPD investigating serious traffic accident, advises drivers to use alternate routes

Google Maps
By
today at 8:15 AM
Published 8:26 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a serious traffic accident Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, YPD says, "All directions of travel are closed between Avenues B and C on 1st Street" due to the accident.

YPD says that drivers should "avoid the area and use an alternate route," but also says that if drivers are traveling around the area, they are urging drivers to "use caution and watch for emergency personnel."

KYMA will continue developing this breaking news story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content