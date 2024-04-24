YCSO and San Luis PD investigate school threats

UPDATE: YCSO said it was determined that the "possible school threats" all originated from a viral national social media post from 2021.

Deputies also mentioned parents and students who saw the post were concerned and shared this information.

According to YCSO, there are no direct threats to any schools in Yuma County.

Deputies said they thank the schools and parents for their patience and cooperation.

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received reports of rumors circulating of a possible school shooting at Orange Grove Elementary School and San Luis Rio Colorado Elementary School.

In a press release, YCSO received the reports at around 8:40pm on Tuesday, and along with the San Luis Police Department (SLPD), YCSO are "still actively investigating these reports."

YCSO says, "At this time, these reports do not appear to be credible," and that they have their Orange Grove School Resource Officer present at the school.

YCSO says they take all school threats seriously and will investigate them thoroughly.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's wesbite to submit an anonymous tip.