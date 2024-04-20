YPD and YUHSD investigate school threat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) received information regarding a school threat posted to social media.

In a press release, YPD received the report on Friday at around 6:10pm. While the threat "did not mention specific school," YPD says a 15-year-old teen wrote the threat and attends Kofa High School.

YPD says when they spoke with the student and his parents, the student admitted to the threat, but said "it was a joke and had no intention of carrying out the threat," and that the threat was "a private message between the student ad another student written in December of 2023."

YPD further says the message was screenshot and circulated on a social media on Friday. The student is said to have no access to weapons and will not be attending the prom.

According to YPD, they worked with Kofa High School and the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) on the case, and that they take all school threats seriously and will investigate them.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.