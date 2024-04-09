Norfolk Southern reaches settlement relating to East Palestine train derailment

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Norfolk Southern Corporation has agreed to a $600 million settlement over the East Palestine train derailment.

The proposed pay-out will settle several class-action lawsuits filed after one of their trains derailed, spilling toxic chemicals into the community.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a court.

According to attorneys, the agreement provides for payment to residents and businesses in the area, including a voluntary program to compensate people for past, present and future personal injuries resulting from exposure to the chemicals involved.

In a statement released Tuesday, the rail company said they hope the settlement starts to "make it right for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities."