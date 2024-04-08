Three people dead, including gunman, in office building shooting in Nevada

SUMMERLIN, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting broke out inside an office building in Summerlin, Nevada Monday morning.

The active shooter situation was reported around 10:00am Mountain Time. Dozens of people were seen being escorted away from the City National Bank building.

Authorities say that a man and a women were found dead at the scene, and the gunman is believed to have taken his own life.

So far, there is no known motive for the shooting, or if there was a relationship between the shooter and the victims.

"We also are actively looking at the vehicle of the suspect inside of the parking garage at the location that we're speaking of," said Sheriff Kevin McMahill with Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).