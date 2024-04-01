Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years in prison for financial crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Alex Murdaugh was sentenced today to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 federal financial crimes charges.

The disgraced former lawyer was also ordered by the judge to pay more than $8.7 million in restitution.

Monday's sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel can be served at the same time as a 27-year sentence previously imposed by South Carolina for related crimes.

"The sentence today was about obtaining justice for the financial victims of Alex Murdaugh. These victims are not just names listed in a court filing. They are real people who trusted an attorney at the most difficult times of their lives. When they had lost loved ones, when they were severely injured, and they were betrayed in those vulnerable moments." Adair Boroughs, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina

Prosecutors had asked for 30-year sentence, but Judge Gergel went beyond that recommendation saying, "This is a reprehensible crime that deserves the most serious of sanctions."

"He stated his reasons in open court, which are really hard to disagree with. How much of that 40 years will be have to do? I don't know for sure if he'll do any in federal court. It all depends on what happens to the murder convictions obviously," said Jim Griffin, Murdaugh's attorney.

Murdaugh is already serving live in prison without parole for killing his wife and son in 2021, although he is appealing that conviction.