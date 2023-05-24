Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on financial fraud-related charges

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New federal charges have been brought against convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted the former South Carolina lawyer on 22 financial fraud-related charges for his involvement in schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients.

The charges include conspiracy to cheat out insurance carriers and the estate of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, following her death in 2018.

Murdaugh's attorneys said he is cooperating with the federal investigation and that they anticipate the charges will be resolved without a trial.

The 54-year-old Murdaugh was convicted in March and sentenced to life without parole for the June 2021 slayings of his wife, Margaret, and younger son, Paul.