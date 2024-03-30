Missing Blythe woman found dead, family asking for privacy

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Blythe woman that was reported missing back in February has been found dead.

According to the La Paz County Sheriff's Office (LPCSO), the body of the missing woman, Amanda Nenigar, 27, was found late Friday evening.

Earlier this month, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) sought information regarding Nenigar's disappearance.

LPCSO says the family was notified and issued a statement asking for privacy and thanking the public for their help in locating Nenigar.