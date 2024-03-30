Skip to Content
Breaking News

Missing Blythe woman found dead, family asking for privacy

Courtesy: STATE OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
By ,
New
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:49 PM

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Blythe woman that was reported missing back in February has been found dead.

According to the La Paz County Sheriff's Office (LPCSO), the body of the missing woman, Amanda Nenigar, 27, was found late Friday evening.

Earlier this month, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) sought information regarding Nenigar's disappearance.

LPCSO says the family was notified and issued a statement asking for privacy and thanking the public for their help in locating Nenigar.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content