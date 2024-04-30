Promotores Coalition to host health fair next week

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local health providers are teaming up to help the Yuma community.

More than 10 agencies came together to create the Promotores Coalition.

They will be hosting health events around Yuma County.

The first one will be in San Luis, Arizona on Wednesday, May 8, at the Joe Orduño Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"The agencies that are part of the coalition are 11 but not just the 11 agencies are going to be there. We'll have other agencies to bring their services to the people and to the community," said Kritzia Godinez, Campesinos Sin Fronteras Health promoter.

The Promotores Coalition includes the agencies, Comite De Bien Estar, Campesinos Sin Fronteras, and the Yuma County Health Department.