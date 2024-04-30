Skip to Content
Local Health

Promotores Coalition to host health fair next week

By
today at 3:59 PM
Published 4:29 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local health providers are teaming up to help the Yuma community.

More than 10 agencies came together to create the Promotores Coalition.

They will be hosting health events around Yuma County.

The first one will be in San Luis, Arizona on Wednesday, May 8, at the Joe Orduño Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"The agencies that are part of the coalition are 11 but not just the 11 agencies are going to be there. We'll have other agencies to bring their services to the people and to the community," said Kritzia Godinez, Campesinos Sin Fronteras Health promoter.

The Promotores Coalition includes the agencies, Comite De Bien Estar, Campesinos Sin Fronteras, and the Yuma County Health Department.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content