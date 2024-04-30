Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local businesses can join pitch competition

today at 3:59 PM
Published 4:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local entrepreneurs could boost their business by being part of a unique competition.

The Small Business Development Center is hosting a series of workshops to prepare local businesses to be part of the Moonshot Rural Arizona Pitch Competition.

It's based on the TV show Shark Tank with participants presenting their products to earn prizes.

"We do invite you to come in and have dinner with us as you watch the entrepreneurs present and we are inviting the community to vote for the audience favorite to win prizes," said Crystal Mendoza, SBDC at Arizona Western College director.

The next workshop will be on May 8 in the Arizona Western College conference room and the competition will be in June.

To be part of this experience, click HERE.

