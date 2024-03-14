Blythe police searching for missing woman

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Blythe Police Department is seeking information on 27-year-old Amanda Anne Nenigar who has been reported missing.

She was last contacted on February 28.

Amanda is described as white, and blonde, has blue eyes, and is five feet and three inches.

She is known as Mandy Nenigar or Lil Panda.

Amanda was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, a bracelet, and black and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying a pink purse.

She has a scar on an unknown cheek and a rose tattooed on her right hand.

Amanda was also driving a blue 2010 Toyota Camry with a California license plate with the number "9BEP908."

If you have any information on Amanda's whereabouts, contact the Blythe Police Department at 760-922-6111. The case number is 24-0250.