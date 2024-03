(KYMA, KECY) - A hiker hiking in the Jacumba Hot Springs, located in between Imperial and San Diego Counties, has been injured.

Imperial County Fire confirmed Saturday that the incident is occurring the Valley of the Moon area, and that the hiker is in need of medical aid.

In addition, Calfire San Diego says they are assisting Imperial County Fire in the rescue of the hiker.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.