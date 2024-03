CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is responding to a fire in Calexico Saturday.

According to ICFD, the fire is occurring in the area of Pan American Street, near the United States-Mexico Border.

ICFD also says the fire is a second alarm, meaning the fire is severe and they are in need of assistance from other fire departments.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.