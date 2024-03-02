One child dead in car crash, YCSO investigates

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal car crash Friday night.

In a press release, the crash occurred in the area of S. Somerton Avenue at W. County 14th Street at around 7:45pm.

YCSO says a white Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound on Somerton Avenue when a Nissan Rouge driving westbound on County 14th Street drove past a red light and crashed into the driver's side of the Elantra, causing the car to "flip over on its roof."

During the crash, YCSO also says the passenger of the Elantra, a child, flew out of the vehicle and died on impact.

YCSO also says the other occupants of the vehicles were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) as they suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

While next of kin has been notified, and that alcohol did not factor in the crash, the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding the crash, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.