U.S. Navy shoots down Houthi anti-ship cruise missle

today at 7:24 AM
Published 7:36 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A U.S. Navy ship shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired by Houthi militants in the Red Sea late Tuesday night.

According to a statement from U.S. Central Command, the missile was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

The missile was successfully intercepted and shot down by the U.S.S. Gravely operating in the area.

No injuries or damage was reported in this latest incident in the region where tensions remain high.

