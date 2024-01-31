Local middle school teacher arrested for aggravated assault on a minor

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton School District confirmed a teacher is placed on administrative leave after being arrested on one count of aggravated assault involving a minor.

51-year-old Mark Nee Odartey Mills was booked at the Yuma County Jail Tuesday night.

No other details of the alleged abuse were provided.

The school administration stated it's working with the Human Resources Department and the Superintendent's Office on this sensitive situation.

Somerton School District said it takes any allegations of misconduct very seriously.

The district said the teacher will continue to be on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Below is the press release from the Somerton School District No. 11.

The district administration was made aware of an incident involving a teacher on campus yesterday afternoon. The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. We value the safety of our staff and students and took proper measures, allowing the corresponding authorities to conduct their investigation. The school administration is working with the Human Resource Department and our Superintendent's office on this sensitive situation. We take any allegations of misconduct very seriously. We are committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for our students, and any actions that compromise their safety will not be tolerated. The Somerton Middle School teacher was later booked into Yuma County Detention Center by the Somerton Police Department for aggravated assault on a minor. Upon learning of the arrest, Somerton School District administration immediately initiated internal procedures to address the situation. The teacher will continue to be out on administrative leave pending further investigation, and appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with our school policies and local laws. We appreciate the swift response and cooperation of law enforcement authorities in handling this matter. We understand that this news may be distressing for our school community, and we want to assure parents, students, and staff that we are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all our students. We will continue to keep the school community informed as the situation develops and will take all necessary steps to address this incident appropriately. Somerton School District No. 11

KYMA will continue to bring you the latest news in this story.