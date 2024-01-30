Lockdown and shelter-in-place lifted for local high schools and district office

(UPDATE 1 PM) - YUHSD said Yuma police determined the verbal threat to Vista High School to be not credible and has lifted the lockdown/shelter in place for all locations.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said Vista High School and Strategies for Success are in lockdown while Kofa High School and the District Office entered a shelter-in-place at 12:30 p.m. due to a verbal threat.

According to YUHSD, the verbal threat was made to the school through a phone call to Vista High School.

The district said it is working with the Yuma Police Department to investigate and determine when the shelter-in-place will end.

YUHSD said parents will be updated as soon as there is more information and will be communicated through ParentSquare.

KYMA will continue to update this breaking story.