Suspect with gun at Friendship Park arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced they have arrested the suspect in Friday's incident.

YPD says they have arrested an 18-year-old Yuma man on Friday at around 8:20pm in response to an aggravated assault at Friendship Park.

While they didn't report any injuries nor shots fired, YPD said there was damage to a vehicle, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

YPD says the suspect was booked for Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

