Suspect with gun at Friendship Park arrested

today at 2:23 PM
Published 10:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced they have arrested the suspect in Friday's incident.

YPD says they have arrested an 18-year-old Yuma man on Friday at around 8:20pm in response to an aggravated assault at Friendship Park.

While they didn't report any injuries nor shots fired, YPD said there was damage to a vehicle, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

YPD says the suspect was booked for Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

