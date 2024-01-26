Yuma police searching for person with gun at Friendship Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said it is actively investigating a report of a person with a gun.

Officers responded to the report on Friday afternoon at Friendship Park near the area of W. 34th Street and S. 14th Avenue.

According to Yuma police, no shots were fired and there were no injuries were reported.

But there was reported damage to a vehicle.

Yuma police said the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

This is an active investigation.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact Yuma police at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.