Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma police searching for person with gun at Friendship Park

KYMA
By
New
today at 5:46 PM
Published 6:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said it is actively investigating a report of a person with a gun.

Officers responded to the report on Friday afternoon at Friendship Park near the area of W. 34th Street and S. 14th Avenue.

According to Yuma police, no shots were fired and there were no injuries were reported.

But there was reported damage to a vehicle.

Yuma police said the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

This is an active investigation.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact Yuma police at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content