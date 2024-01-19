Raiders finalizing a deal to hire Antonio Pierce as head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will elevate Antonio Pierce as the full time head coach.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KYMA, KECY) - The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with Antonio Pierce to hire him as the full-time head coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pierce led the Raiders to a 5-4 record, as the interim head coach of the team following the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Under Pierce, the Raiders broke a double digit losing streak by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 on Christmas Day. Pierce also led the team to a historic 63-21 blowout over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Numerous players, including All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, publicly voiced their support for Pierce to be hired full-time.

Pierce played nine years in the NFL before getting into coaching. After his playing career, he was the head coach at Long Beach Poly High School in California from 2014-2017. Pierce then served as the linebackers coach, associate head coach, recruiting coordinator, and defensive coordinator at Arizona State under Herm Edwards. In 2022, he joined the Raiders as the linebackers coach.