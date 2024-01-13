Skip to Content
Former San Luis High School teacher arrested following sexual abuse of a minor

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By , ,
today at 3:44 PM
Published 4:00 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former San Luis High School (SLHS) teacher is behind bars Saturday night after being accused of sexually abusing a student, who was a minor.

25-year-old Ivan Martinez was arrested by the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) this past Thursday.

According to arrest records, Martinez is facing four of the following felony charges, and they are:

  • Luring a minor
  • Sexual abuse
  • Sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Sexual conduct with a minor involving sodomy

All of these offense took place on December 13, 2023.

A representative from the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) confirms that Martinez is no long employed by the school district and has not been in the classroom since mid-December.

Both YUHSD and SLPD confirmed that the victim was a female student at SLHS.

Martinez is being held on a $250,000, and is expected to be back in court early next week.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

