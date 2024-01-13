Former San Luis High School teacher arrested following sexual abuse of a minor

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former San Luis High School (SLHS) teacher is behind bars Saturday night after being accused of sexually abusing a student, who was a minor.

25-year-old Ivan Martinez was arrested by the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) this past Thursday.

According to arrest records, Martinez is facing four of the following felony charges, and they are:

Luring a minor

Sexual abuse

Sexual exploitation of a minor

Sexual conduct with a minor involving sodomy

All of these offense took place on December 13, 2023.

A representative from the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) confirms that Martinez is no long employed by the school district and has not been in the classroom since mid-December.

Both YUHSD and SLPD confirmed that the victim was a female student at SLHS.

Martinez is being held on a $250,000, and is expected to be back in court early next week.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.