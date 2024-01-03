Skip to Content
Shooting in Yuma near Fry’s Grocery Store

Eduardo Morales
By
Published 8:13 PM

Yuma Police respond to reports of two vehicles shooting at each other on West 24th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first shooting in Yuma in 2024 took place on Wednesday just before 6:00pm.

Yuma Police officers responded to a report of shots fired between two vehicles on West 24th Street and South 5th Avenue.

At the scene, officers located one of the vehicles involved and found with additional evidence.

People in a nearby restaurant say they heard the gunshots.

There are no known injuries at this time. However, this is an active and ongoing investigation. Portions of 24th Street and 5th Avenue will be closed.

Anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

