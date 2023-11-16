MCAS civil aircraft crashed, one person injured

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A light civil aircraft crash landed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Thursday night.

In a press release, the crash occurred at around 5:06pm, "with a destination to Yuma International Airport."

MCAS says two people were inside the aircraft at the time of the crash, and only one person was injured. They also say their Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Marines, along with MCAS Yuma Fire Department, immediately responded to the scene to secure the area and "provide necessary aid."

According to MCAS, Yuma International Airport "engaged in appropiate follow-on action for the incident," and the aircraft was taken off the runways at around 7:00pm, to which all runways returns to normal.

To learn more about the crash, read the press release below.