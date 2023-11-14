2021 plane crash caused by “loss of control,” according to NTSB

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane crash that claimed the life of a Yuma doctor, along with one other person, was caused by "loss of control" by the pilot due to "spatial disorientation."

The crash happened in October of 2021 in a neighborhood in Santee, California.

64-year-old Yuma Doctor Sugata Das was the pilot on the aircraft, who was attempting to come in for a landing at Montgomery Field.

The crash killed the pilot, along with a UPS driver who was on the ground.