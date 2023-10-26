Massive manhunt continues for suspect tied to Maine massacre

MAINE, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - FBI and law enforcement officials are undergoing intense efforts in a multi-state search for 40-year-old Robert Card, an Army reservist, the suspect involved in the Lewiston, ME., mass shooting.

Card carried out the pre-meditated attacks at two locations, Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation Bowling Alley. Maine State Police have confirmed 18 people dead and 13 others injured at this time.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials are still searching for the suspects' whereabouts, after surrounding Cards' property 4 miles away. Police helicopters hovered above his home circling the residence but no trace of Card. A search warrant was executed, but It's unknown at this time if he's hiding inside any of the owned properties.

Robert Card has a history of mental health issues and was hospitalized this summer for "schizophrenia and hearing voices."

Police are relentlessly using all resources possible, to track down any potential leads to locate and apprehend Robert Card. BORTAC agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived on Thursday, to assist in tracking down Robert Card. The elite unit is called in on high profile criminal cases and has a history of successful captures.