BREAKING: Escaped inmate worker found

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Inmate worker, Jonathan Perryman has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Service and has been returned to custody.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) confirmed that Perryman had been found and arrested at a hotel in South Phoenix.

He was arrested around 6:58 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service and the ADCRR Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

ADCRR mentioned that Perryman will be housed in a high custody unit at an ADCRR facility.

On Monday, March 13, Perryman walked away from a work crew around 9:20 a.m in San Luis, Arizona.

ADCRR said Perryman was a minimum custody work crew member who was working at a recreation center at the time.

“Today, through the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners, including the San Luis Police Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and ADCRR, the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Task Force apprehended a dangerous fugitive of justice, which is indicative of our relentless commitment to public safety and solid law enforcement partnerships,” said District of Arizona Acting United States Marshal, Van Bayless.

The press release said Perryman will await administrative disciplinary charges and will be charged with criminal escape via the judicial system.

Perryman was sentenced out of Maricopa County on November 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons.