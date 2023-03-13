SLPD on the lookout for escaped prisoner

UPDATE #8: Somerton PD, via their Facebook page, are working with the Somerton School District to safely release students from the schools. They are also advising parents to be on standby and get their children home safely.

UPDATE #7: Attached to the article is a video of Marco Santana, Public Information Officer for the San Luis Police Department.

UPDATE #6: Perryman was last seen near the area of W. Cano Street and Union Avenue. According to Somerton PD, they say to stay out of the area as they are searching for Perryman. Somerton PD also said they are working with multiple agencies and the Somerton School District in order to keep all students and Somerton residents safe. Somerton PD further mentions that if you see anything suspicious, immediately dial 911.

UPDATE #5: According to the Somerton Police Department, Perryman was recently spotted near the Somerton Catholic Church about an hour ago. He is wearing a gray hoodie and faded black jeans, and is on foot. In addition, Somerton PD mentioned that schools in Somerton were on lockdown as a result of the sighting.

UPDATE #4: According to the Arizona Department of Corrections Website, Perryman was being held at the Arizona State Prison Complex, in the "La Paz" unit, in Yuma. His projected release date was June 3, 2026.

UPDATE #3: The shelter in place was ONLY for San Luis High School. According to Eric Patten, San Luis High School released the students at their normal Monday time of 1:00pm.

UPDATE #2: The escaped convict's name is Jonathan Perryman. He was sentenced in November of 2022 for misconduct involving weapons in Maricopa County, according to the Department of Corrections records.

UPDATE #1: According to the San Luis High School's athletic director, there will be no sports this evening.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) is on the lookout for an escaped convict from the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Through their Facebook page, SLPD is asking residents to contact them immediately if they spot the suspect. SLPD also says you can dial the 911 number.

So far, SLPD said they have contacted the Gadsden School District and San Luis High School. This is to ensure the students' and staff's safety.

KYMA will have more information later this evening.