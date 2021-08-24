BREAKING NEWS: Yuma home damaged by fire

Breaking News

Blaze forces partial evacuation of 6th Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A house fire late Tuesday afternoon forced several families to evacuate their homes.

The blaze broke out around four along 6th Avenue near 14th Street. The homeowner told News 11's Cody Lee a powerline started the fire. He claims the line began sparking, and those sparks then set his home on fire. However, firefighters have not yet confirmed the cause.

Crews from as far as Imperial County are supporting Yuma firefighters in their fight to douse the flames. Six engines, including two ladder trucks, were still on scene as of 6 p.m.

The homeowner was able to safely escape the fire. So far there are no reports of injury.

This is a developing story.