Arizona Senators concerned with lack of preparations for end of Title 42

Senators Sinema and Kelly sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary to avoid migrant street releases

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) and Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) urged Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to avoid migrant street releases after Title 42 ends.

This is to ensure the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Shelter and Services Program (SSP) will work for Arizona communities.

As the local communities have been struggling to manage the border and immigration crisis.

Sinema and Kelly secured $800 million to create a new CBP SSP to help cover costs incurred by local government agencies and non-governmental organizations.

This is in response to the rising numbers of migrants coming to the border.

“As the end of Title 42 approaches, it is imperative that the Department of Homeland Security designs this program in a way that keeps Arizona communities safe and secure, prevents street releases of migrants processed by the Department, and ensures migrants are treated fairly and humanely. We strongly urge you to ensure this program works for border communities and considers on-the-ground realities,” wrote Senators Sinema and Kelly.

The Senators asked Mayorkas to respond with details about the program by May 11, the day Title 42 is set to end.

Instead of releasing migrants into the communities, the Senators asked the Secretary to prioritize funding for the border communities and gave alternative options.

Below is the full letter and details: