Yuma CBP warns migrants of dangers in the desert

Yuma's Deputy Chief was joined by representatives from Mexico and Guatemala

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Warning migrants of the dangers in the desert.

Yuma Border Patrol is addressing the concerning number of migrant deaths in Yuma County.

They're also sharing their message with representatives from Mexico and Central America.

As the number of migrant deaths in the Yuma Sector has increased every year since 2017.

“The dilemma migrants face is to either cross the river and possibly drown, or cross the desert and risk dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke,” Deputy Chief Dustin Caudle said.

The local BORSTAR team says it's a message they hope migrants hear.

As of this fiscal year, they’ve made hundreds of rescues, many taking place in difficult mountainous terrain.

Beacons for migrants to ask for rescues have been placed in the desert

“My only hope is that we make it successful, save the migrant in distress, and our operators come out healthy as well," BORSTAR Commander Patrick Aguirre said.

However, their warning calls could be going unheard.

As the morning of the press conference, over 100 migrants illegally crossed into Yuma.

And local agents say numbers are slowly going back up.

Still, Deputy Chief Caudle says agents will be ready for whatever comes when Title 42 ends May 11.

“The great partnerships we share with our local, state, and federal partners in the local area, we are going to be prepared for a large influx,” Caudle said.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, six migrants have already been found dead in Yuma this year.